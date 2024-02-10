4 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) AU (3) XF (3) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) Service ANACS (1)