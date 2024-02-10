Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,729,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
