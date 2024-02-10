Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,729,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Aurea - October 9, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date October 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 220 CZK
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Höhn - June 15, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date June 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Numis.be - May 20, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 20, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 E at auction Heritage - April 5, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition PF62 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 5, 2011
Condition PF62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

