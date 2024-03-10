Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,055,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 320. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Russiancoin - February 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Coinhouse - October 3, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Russiancoin - December 10, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 10, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Numisbalt - July 9, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Münzenonline - April 24, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Frühwald - July 8, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date July 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reichspfennig 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1932 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 4 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search