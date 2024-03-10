Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Reichspfennig 1932 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,055,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97383 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 320. Bidding took place May 29, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 9, 2020
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
