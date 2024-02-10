Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 4,9 g
  • Diameter 24,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,101,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Inasta - March 1, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date March 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Tauler & Fau - December 15, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Inasta - April 27, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 4 Reichspfennig 1932 A at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
