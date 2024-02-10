4 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

