4 Reichspfennig 1932 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 4,9 g
- Diameter 24,1 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,101,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 4 Reichspfennig
- Year 1932
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Reichspfennig 1932 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2401 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Inasta (3)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 81 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2020
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
