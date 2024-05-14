Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,558,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Aste (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (7)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Inasta (5)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (1)
- Kricheldorf (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (16)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Varesi (2)
- WAG (19)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search