Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1925 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,558,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (134)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4586 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Aste (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Inasta (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kricheldorf (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (16)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • WAG (19)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - April 5, 2024
Seller Aste
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Inasta - February 8, 2024
Seller Inasta
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2023
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Nomisma Aste - June 9, 2022
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1925 D at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search