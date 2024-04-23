Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,677,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
