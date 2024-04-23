Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,677,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Solidus Numismatik - April 23, 2024
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date April 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Numis Poland - July 13, 2022
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1924 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

