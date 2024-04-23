3 Mark 1924 J "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 950. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

