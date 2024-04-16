Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
