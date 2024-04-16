Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (23)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (8)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 20, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1924 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search