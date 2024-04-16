3 Mark 1924 G "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 600. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

