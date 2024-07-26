Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,518,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
