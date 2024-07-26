3 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (20) AU (54) XF (31) VF (12) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) PF65 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (13) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Auctiones (2)

Busso Peus (1)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Felzmann (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (4)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (3)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (11)

Marciniak (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (5)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (3)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (16)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (13)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (1)