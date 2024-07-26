Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 F "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,518,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
