Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,353,000
- Mintage PROOF 115
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
