Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,353,000
  • Mintage PROOF 115

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - April 14, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 14, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 E at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

