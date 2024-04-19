3 Mark 1924 E "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2383 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place February 16, 2023.

