Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,769,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4129 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
