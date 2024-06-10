3 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4129 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (21) XF (12) VF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) XF45 (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (2)

