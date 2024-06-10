Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 D "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,769,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4129 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 375. Bidding took place October 22, 2012.

Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Inasta - December 6, 2022
Seller Inasta
Date December 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Zöttl - November 20, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

