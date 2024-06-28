Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,386,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction AURORA - April 18, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1924 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Search