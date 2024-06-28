Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1924 A "Type 1924-1925" (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure silver (0,2411 oz) 7,5 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,386,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (364) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1924 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5348 sold at the Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Aste (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (3)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (9)
- GGN (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (12)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (2)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (34)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (7)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (9)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (8)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (4)
- Numedux (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (4)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (38)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (3)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (29)
- WCN (4)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search