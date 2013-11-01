3 Mark 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

