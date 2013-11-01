Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 F at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 F at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
1083 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

