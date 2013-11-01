Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3283 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place November 1, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
