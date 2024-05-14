Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1922 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 2,00 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1922
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
