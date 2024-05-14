Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1922 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 3 Mark 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 3 Mark 1922 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 2,00 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1922
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1922 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 20243 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,400. Bidding took place January 15, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
532 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Stack's - January 15, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1922 E at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
