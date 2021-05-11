Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,258,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3510 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.
For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
