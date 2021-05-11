Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 J - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,258,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3510 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
Germany 200 Mark 1923 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 122 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
730 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 J at auction Möller - May 27, 2014
Seller Möller
Date May 27, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

