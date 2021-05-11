200 Mark 1923 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark J. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3510 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

