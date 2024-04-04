Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,923,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 480. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction SINCONA - May 22, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 22, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date May 27, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction Hess Divo - May 30, 2013
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2013
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 200 Mark 1923 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

