200 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,923,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 480. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 30, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
