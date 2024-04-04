200 Mark 1923 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark G. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1190 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 480. Bidding took place May 30, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (6) AU (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) PF67 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Russiancoin (4)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (5)