Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,090,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6301 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search