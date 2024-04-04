Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,090,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark F. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6301 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place September 9, 2016.

Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Artemide Aste - September 4, 2022
Seller Artemide Aste
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS63 CCG
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Artemide Aste - March 28, 2021
Seller Artemide Aste
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Russiancoin - January 14, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Artemide Aste - February 29, 2020
Seller Artemide Aste
Date February 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 F at auction Heritage - January 17, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2010
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

