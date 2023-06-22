200 Mark 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

