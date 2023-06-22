Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,250,000
- Mintage PROOF 4,095
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (4)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (10)
- Katz (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- Möller (1)
- Negrini (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (6)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search