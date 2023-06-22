Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,250,000
  • Mintage PROOF 4,095

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark E. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2364 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (10)
  • Katz (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Stack's - October 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 20, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Russiancoin - December 23, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 23, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Möller - November 16, 2020
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Negrini - June 21, 2020
Seller Negrini
Date June 21, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Kroha - November 17, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date November 17, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Höhn - April 14, 2018
Seller Höhn
Date April 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 200 Mark 1923 E at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 200 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search