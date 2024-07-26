200 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

