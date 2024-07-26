Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 35,189,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
