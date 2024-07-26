Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 35,189,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark D. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3463 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place July 22, 2024.

Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
977 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction Lugdunum - November 15, 2018
Seller Lugdunum
Date November 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 D at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search