Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

200 Mark 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 200 Mark 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 200 Mark 1923 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,00 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 174,900,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 200 Mark
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 29, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date August 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 200 Mark 1923 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200 Mark 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1923 All German coins German aluminum coins German coins 200 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search