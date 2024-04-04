Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
200 Mark 1923 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,00 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 174,900,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 200 Mark
- Year 1923
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 200 Mark 1923 with mark A. This aluminum coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1455 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
