2 Reichspfennig 1924. No Mint Mark (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 . No Mint Mark. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Сondition XF (1)