Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1924. No Mint Mark (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Variety: No Mint Mark

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 No Mint Mark - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 . No Mint Mark. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

