2 Reichspfennig 1924. No Mint Mark (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Variety: No Mint Mark
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 . No Mint Mark. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
