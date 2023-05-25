Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 573,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Russiancoin (14)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - April 27, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - September 2, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 2, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - April 8, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 8, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - September 3, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 3, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 E at auction Teutoburger - May 30, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 30, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search