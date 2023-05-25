Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1936 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 573,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 27, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
222 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
