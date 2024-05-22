Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,525,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 D at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

