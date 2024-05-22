Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1936 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,525,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1936
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4255 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition PF64 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search