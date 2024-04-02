Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1936 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,220,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1936
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1936 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4254 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
143 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1936 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

