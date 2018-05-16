2 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (3) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)