Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,851,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search