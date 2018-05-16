Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,851,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1159 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place May 10, 2015.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

