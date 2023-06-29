Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,414,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RD ННР
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition PF64 RD ННР
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

