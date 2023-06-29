Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,414,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition PF64 RD ННР
Selling price
233 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
