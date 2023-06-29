2 Reichspfennig 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF66 (1) PF64 (2) RD (2) RB (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (2)