Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 D - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,412,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

