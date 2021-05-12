2 Reichspfennig 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark D. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 817 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2)