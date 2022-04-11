Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Münzen & Medaillen GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,433,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction HIRSCH - May 12, 2017
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1925 A at auction Münzen & Medaillen - November 27, 2013
Seller Münzen & Medaillen
Date November 27, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

