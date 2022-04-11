Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,433,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2022
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
