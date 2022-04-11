2 Reichspfennig 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1925 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 50. Bidding took place April 11, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RD (1) Service PCGS (1)