2 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4252 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

