Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,567,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4252 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2011
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

