2 Reichspfennig 1924 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,567,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4252 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 5, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
