Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,253,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1560 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
