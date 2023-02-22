Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1924 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,253,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1560 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place July 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (6)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1924 All German coins German bronze coins German coins 2 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search