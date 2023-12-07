Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,620,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1924
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search