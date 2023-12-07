2 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

