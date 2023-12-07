Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1924 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,620,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1924
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1924 with mark A. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4591 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2016
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1924 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

