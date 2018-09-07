Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1923
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,250. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4630 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
3363 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
