Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1923
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,250. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
4630 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 7, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
3363 $
Price in auction currency 2900 EUR
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1923 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2007
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

