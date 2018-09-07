2 Reichspfennig 1923 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1923 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3025 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 8,250. Bidding took place May 24, 2011.

