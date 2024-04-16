Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,226,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
