Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,226,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Kroha - October 30, 2021
Seller Kroha
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Rauch - May 12, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date May 12, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

