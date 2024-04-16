2 Reichsmark 1931 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) AU (19) XF (12) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF65 (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

