Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 915,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Holmasto (2)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (17)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (3)
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search