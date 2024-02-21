Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1931 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5394 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place June 17, 2003.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Holmasto - October 15, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Holmasto - December 12, 2020
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 9, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 G at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

