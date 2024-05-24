Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,505,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (15)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Stephen Album - August 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 F at auction Künker - October 12, 2018
Seller Künker
Date October 12, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
