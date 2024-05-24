Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1931 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,505,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7789 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 8, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 6, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
