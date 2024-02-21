Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,118,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Rauch - July 18, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date July 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Heritage - March 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - March 14, 2001
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

