2 Reichsmark 1931 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,118,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 24, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
