2 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (4) AU (20) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)

