Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1931 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,109,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Felzmann - December 14, 2016
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1931 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

