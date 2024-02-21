Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1931 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,109,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1931
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1931 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2476 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (10)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date December 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Felzmann
Date December 14, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
