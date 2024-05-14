Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 540,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Kroha - February 17, 2019
Seller Kroha
Date February 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 J at auction Kroha - April 7, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date April 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1927 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search