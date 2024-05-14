Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1927 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 540,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2475 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (7)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search