Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
