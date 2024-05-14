Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1927 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7786 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Felzmann - June 29, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 F at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

