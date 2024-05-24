Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 373,000
- Mintage PROOF 53
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
