2 Reichsmark 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (11) XF (9) VF (35) No grade (9) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) Service NGC (1)

