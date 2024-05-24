Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1927 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 373,000
  • Mintage PROOF 53

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5200 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Russiancoin - March 30, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 30, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Dorotheum - May 20, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

