2 Reichsmark 1927 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 466,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
