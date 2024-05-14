Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1927 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 466,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 9, 2016.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1079 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction HIRSCH - September 28, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - June 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Stack's - August 19, 2015
Seller Stack's
Date August 19, 2015
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 D at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2014
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

