2 Reichsmark 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (2) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (2)