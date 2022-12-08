Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,399,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1927
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Möller (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (2)
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search