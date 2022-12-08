Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1927 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1927 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,399,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1927
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1927 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1686 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 10, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction VL Nummus - April 11, 2021
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2018
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Heritage - February 1, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 1, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1927 A at auction Künker - March 27, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 27, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1927 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

