Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 J - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,305,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aste (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Aste - March 2, 2023
Seller Aste
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF63 ANACS
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date August 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 J at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1926 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search