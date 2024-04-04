Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,305,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 1300 RUB
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
