2 Reichsmark 1926 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,150. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

