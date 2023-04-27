Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,171,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - January 2, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date January 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Rio de la Plata - July 24, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Schulman - June 16, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 9, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Stack's - June 25, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Kroha - January 1, 2018
Seller Kroha
Date January 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1926 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search