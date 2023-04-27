2 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

