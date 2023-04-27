Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,171,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7785 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (5)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date July 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search