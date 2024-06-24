Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,107,000
  • Mintage PROOF 30

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

Сondition
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction VL Nummus - March 11, 2018
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction VL Nummus - October 30, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date October 30, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - July 16, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date July 16, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 27, 2016
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 27, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Frühwald - April 3, 2016
Seller Frühwald
Date April 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction VL Nummus - February 14, 2016
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction Frühwald - December 13, 2015
Seller Frühwald
Date December 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 E at auction VL Nummus - November 22, 2015
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

