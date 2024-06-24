2 Reichsmark 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.

