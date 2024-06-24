Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,107,000
- Mintage PROOF 30
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2467 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place May 15, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 270 PLN
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
