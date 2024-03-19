Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,322,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
