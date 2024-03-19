Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,322,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5198 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (6)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Heritage - March 10, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 10, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 12, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Frühwald - December 12, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Wójcicki - September 13, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction London Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller London Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 13, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 D at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

