Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1926 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 31,645,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1926
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2324 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (9)
- Marciniak (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (5)
- WCN (2)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search