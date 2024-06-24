Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1926 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1926 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 31,645,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1926
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1926 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2324 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place November 27, 2017.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 40 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1926 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

