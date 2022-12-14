Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 929,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
