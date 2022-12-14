Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1925 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 G - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 929,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7784 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place September 28, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (5)
  • Möller (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Schulman - December 14, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 250 CHF
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Felzmann - March 6, 2019
Seller Felzmann
Date March 6, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Gärtner - June 17, 2017
Seller Gärtner
Date June 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Künker - October 22, 2015
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Busso Peus - November 1, 2013
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 G at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

