2 Reichsmark 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

