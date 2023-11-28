Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,414,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
