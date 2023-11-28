Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1925 F (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 F - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,414,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction COINSNET - December 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Höhn - May 4, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date May 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - January 13, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date January 13, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - September 15, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date September 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of Weimar Republic Coins of Germany in 1925 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search