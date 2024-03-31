Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 E - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,971,000
  • Mintage PROOF 101

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Frühwald - April 2, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - October 29, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - July 23, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction WAG - February 16, 2020
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Künker - October 10, 2019
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
Seller Höhn
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 19, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 E at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

