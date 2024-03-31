Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1925 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,971,000
- Mintage PROOF 101
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 775. Bidding took place November 29, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
521 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date February 16, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date May 19, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date October 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
12
