Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 D - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,272,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
414 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - January 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 7, 2017
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Künker - July 27, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 D at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

