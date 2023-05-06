Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1925 D (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,272,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 859 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auctiones (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date January 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 27, 2017
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
