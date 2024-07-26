2 Reichsmark 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

