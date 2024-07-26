Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,145,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1925
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******

Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******

123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
