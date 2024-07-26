Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1925 A (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1925 A - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,145,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1925
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1925 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2434 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - June 22, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1925 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reichsmark 1925 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

